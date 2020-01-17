Heat's Tyler Herro: Officially questionable
Herro (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against Oklahoma City, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Herro is in danger of missing his second straight game due to a left knee bruise, though it's good news that he traveled with the team for a two-game road trip. The team should update the rookie's status closer to tipoff.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...