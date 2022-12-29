Herro chipped in 18 points (6-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 112-98 victory over the Lakers.

Herro led the Heat in assists and also posted a solid contribution as a scorer despite the fact that he wasn't very efficient. He's on a run of seven straight games with double-digit points and has stepped up when the team has needed him the most, as Herro is averaging 25.1 points while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 42.5 percent from deep in that seven-game stretch.