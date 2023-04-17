Herro (hand) is expected to miss approximately 4-to-6 weeks, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

Coach Erik Spoelstra said during Sunday's postgame press conference that Herro would be unavailable for the remainder of the playoffs, but Haynes' report suggests that the shooting guard could return at some point if the Heat make a deep playoff run. The 23-year-old broke the middle and ring fingers on his right hand shortly before halftime during Sunday's Game 1 win over Milwaukee. Gabe Vincent, Max Strus and Victor Oladipo could see increased run in Herro's absence.