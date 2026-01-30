site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Heat's Tyler Herro: Out again Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Herro (ribs) will not play Saturday against the Bulls.
Herro will miss his ninth straight game and continues to be ruled out a day in advance of games, suggesting he's week-to-week. Consider him doubtful at best for Sunday's rematch against Chicago.
