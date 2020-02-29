Heat's Tyler Herro: Out again Saturday
Herro (foot) won't play in Saturday's tilt with Brooklyn, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Saturday's game will mark an 11th consecutive absence for Herro, who continues to nurse a sore right foot. His next opportunity to return comes Monday against Milwaukee.
