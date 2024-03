Herro (foot) received a platelet-rich plasma injection Friday on his right foot and will re-evaluated in 1-2 weeks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Herro has already missed Miami's last 10 contests with a right foot injury and is now set to be sidelined for at least another week. Duncan Robinson will likely continue to start in his absence. There is still optimism that Herro can return to action before the end of the regular season.