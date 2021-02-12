Herro (COVID-19 protocols) will not play in Thursday's game against the Rockets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Herro is a late scratch for Thursday's contest due to his placement in the league's health and safety protocols. It isn't the first time this season that Herro has been in the league's protocols and it's unclear if he tested positive or if the absence is related to contact tracing. The 21-year-old guard's absence should give Gabe Vincent a shot at more minutes.