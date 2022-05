Herro (groin) will not play in Wednesday's Game 5 against the Celtics, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Herro is trying to work back from a relatively serious left groin strain and will miss his second game in a row. The injury reportedly has a typical recovery time of 2-to-4 weeks, so it wouldn't be surprising if Herro was out for the remainder of the series. Miami has just one day off before Game 6 on Friday.