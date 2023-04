Herro (hand) has been ruled out for the remainder of the playoffs, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.

Herro broke his right hand shortly before halftime during Sunday's win over the Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round, and the injury will keep him out for the rest of the year. Gabe Vincent, Max Strus and Victor Oladipo are candidates to see increased run for the remainder of the playoffs.