Herro isn't traveling with the team for their next two games against the Mavericks on Thursday and the Thunder on Friday due to right foot medial tendinitis, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.

Herro will miss his sixth and seventh straight games during Miami's next back-to-back. However, the 23-year-old guard's injury designation has changed from left knee soreness to right foot tendinitis. Duncan Robinson should continue to start in Herro's absence, while the latter's next chance to suit up will be Sunday's matchup with Washington.