Herro (foot) won't play in Saturday's game against Chicago.

Herro battled through the injury during Friday's loss to the Hawks, posting 12 points and two rebounds in 17 minutes of action. Being that Saturday's game is the second of a back-to-back for the Heat, the team is presumably proceeding with caution with their young sharpshooter and will keep him on the sidelines. With Herro officially out Saturday, Duncan Robinson and Gabe Vincent will likely see increased run.