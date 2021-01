Herro (neck) has been sent home and will be out Friday against the Raptors, plus Saturday and Monday against the Nets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Neck spasms continue to keep Herro out, and he's apparently in so much discomfort that the team has opted to just send him home for the remainder of the road trip. In his absence, Kendrick Nunn figures to continue seeing extra run.