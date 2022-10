Herro is out for Thursday's preseason game against the Nets due to a knee injury, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Herro bumped knees Tuesday and will join Victor Oladipo (rest) on the sidelines for Thursday's game, and Gabe Vincent (knee) is questionable. Sunday, Herro signed a four-year, $130 million extension coming off his Sixth Man of the Year campaign.