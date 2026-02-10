Herro (ribs) will remain out for Wednesday's game in New Orleans, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Herro will be sidelined for a 15th straight game due to a right costochondral injury to the ribs. Head coach Erik Spoelstra provided an update on Herro's condition Monday, telling Zachary Weinberger of ClutchPoints.com that the seventh-year guard is "making progress," but remains without a firm timeline to return. The upcoming All-Star break will provide Herro additional time to heal, though he looks to be far from a safe bet to be ready to play when Miami opens its second-half schedule Feb. 20 in Atlanta.