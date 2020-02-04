Heat's Tyler Herro: Out with foot soreness
Herro won't return to Monday's game against the 76ers due to right foot soreness, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
Herro has been ruled out for the remainder of the night, meaning more minutes for Derrick Jones and possibly Dion Waiters. He could take the court next against the Clippers on Wednesday.
