Herro (ribs) participated in Monday's shootaround, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Herro is questionable for Monday's game against Philadelphia due to a right rib contusion, but his presence for Miami's morning shootaround is encouraging. The 23-year-old was dominant during Saturday's loss to the Hornets, posting 33 points, seven rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block in 41 minutes.