Heat's Tyler Herro: Participates in shootaround
Herro (knee) is a game-time decision for Friday's game against the Thunder after participating in the team's morning shootaround.
The 19-year-old was already considered questionable for Friday's contest and his availability likely will now be determined after pregame warmups. Herro missed his first game of the season Wednesday against San Antonio, but he may be able to limit his absence to one game.
