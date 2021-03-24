Herro recorded seven points (3-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds and one steal in a 110-100 loss to the Suns on Tuesday.

Herro's struggles from three continued, as he is shooting just 19 percent from distance in his first eight games since returning from the All-Star break. The guard also failed to get to the charity stripe which is what fueled a streak of five consecutive games of double figure scoring prior to Tuesday's contest. Herro is the team's third-leading scorer at 15.1 points per game, but fantasy managers would certainly like to see him shoot the ball at a much more efficient clip.