Herro (ankle) plans to make his season debut Monday against the Mavericks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Herro has yet to play this season after undergoing surgery on his left ankle in September, but he appears set to debut Monday. He has been ramping up his workload in recent practices, but considering the amount of time he has missed, he figures to be eased back into action over the coming games. Herro is coming off a 2024-25 campaign in which he received his first All-Star nod and averaged 23.9 points, 5.5 assists and 5.2 rebounds in 35.4 minutes per game across 77 regular-season appearances.