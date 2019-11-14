Heat's Tyler Herro: Plans to play
Herro (ankle) said he plans on playing Thursday against the Cavaliers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
While Herro is confident he'll suit up Thursday, the Heat will likely wait and see how his ankle feels during pregame warmups before determining his availability. Expect an update closer to tip-off.
