Heat's Tyler Herro: Playing in summer league
Herro will play for the Heat's summer league team, Sam Amico of AmicoHoops.net reports.
As expected, the 13th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft will headline the Heat's summer league squad. Last year at Kentucky, he averaged 14.0 points per game while shooting 35.5 percent from distance.
