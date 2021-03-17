Herro totaled 15 points (4-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 113-98 victory over Cleveland.

Herro played through his recent shoulder concern and given he was able to deliver 32 minutes of court time during a game that was generally well under control, we can only assume the best. He has been a little banged up this season but he has been able to play sizeable minutes in recent games and so the hope is that he could be coming out there other side, ready for a strong finish to the season.