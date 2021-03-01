Herro (hip) tallied 14 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes Sunday in the Heat's 109-99 win over the Hawks.

Back in action after a three-game absence, Herro was deployed off the bench. The Heat could choose to keep Herro as their sixth man moving forward, a role that will afford him more opportunities as a lead playmaker than he might enjoy while playing alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo on the top unit. Herro has come off the bench for each of his last nine appearances, averaging 16.0 points (on 44.4 percent shooting from the field), 5.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.3 three-pointers in 31.7 minutes.