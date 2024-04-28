Herro finished with 15 points (5-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Saturday's 104-84 loss to the Celtics in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Herro had a rough outing Saturday, as he had a tough time when matched up against Jaylen Brown, and he finished the game with more field goal attempts than points scored. That's not an encouraging performance from a player that needs to steps up offensively, particularly with Jimmy Butler (knee) sidelined. Through three games in the current series against the Celtics, Herro has gone 16-for-42 from the field while failing to surpass the 15-point mark twice in that span.