Herro amassed 18 points (5-16 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Monday's 119-115 win over the Jazz.

Seven different Heat players scored in double digits on the night, but only Jimmy Butler provided more than Herro's 18. The fourth-year guard is having a solid March, averaging 19.0 points, 5.5 boards, 4.3 assists and 3.1 threes over eight games.