Herro notched 25 points (10-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 36 minutes during Friday's 111-104 loss to the Celtics.

Herro tallied his second consecutive 20-point performance in Friday's loss to Boston, leading Miami in scoring and field goals made. In two games this season, Herro is averaging 24 points, six rebounds and two assists per contest.