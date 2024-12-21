Herro racked up 28 points (11-24 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 104-97 loss to the Thunder.

The Heat had to spend most of the game without Jimmy Butler (illness) and Bam Adebayo also missed time during the second half due to a cut above his left eye, meaning Herro was forced to carry the team offensively over prolonged stretches. The star guard, who's having a career-best season in 2024-25, delivered and stepped up, though. This was Herro's fourth straight game with at least 20 points, and he's reached that mark in 17 of his 25 appearances this season.