Herro tallied 11 points (4-18 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and one block in 39 minutes during Friday's 110-107 win over the Wizards.

Herro struggled mightily with his efficiency as he tried to take over the scoring load with Jimmy Butler (knee) out. While he was unable to get much going for himself, Herro created plenty of looks for his teammates, especially Bam Adebayo, who finished with 38 points.