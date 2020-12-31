Herro recorded 21 points (8-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds and four assists in Wednesday's 119-108 win against the Bucks.
Herro posted his second double-double, primarily thanks to his career-high 15 rebounds. He stepped up his game in the back-to-back games versus Milwaukee, scoring 20-plus in both. Herro will end the month with averages of 17.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists through four games.
