Herro finished with 23 points (7-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Monday's 110-100 win over the Clippers.

Herro made only two of six shot attempts from two-point range, but he was much more efficient from beyond the arc, where he went 5-for-9. The sharpshooter also knocked down all four of his free-throw tries and made an impact on the boards with seven rebounds. Herro has been very productive in the latter category of late -- he's averaged 8.7 boards over his past three contests to raise his season average to 6.1, which is on pace for a career-high mark.