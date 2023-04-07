Herro notched 24 points (7-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Thursday's 129-101 victory over Philadelphia.

Herro was hot early, ending with a team-high 24 points in the comfortable victory. Despite moving into the starting lineup this season, Herro has been unable to take his game to the next level. He remains a solid mid-round asset, although managers would have been hoping for a little more in terms of peripheral production. The Heat are still a mathematical chance of avoiding the play-in tournament, meaning they will likely roll their main guys out there again Friday. As a key piece for the Heat, Herro should subsequently be active in all formats.