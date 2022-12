Herro (ankle) is probable for Thursday's matchup against the Rockets.

Though Herro is expected to play, he's still part of Miami's 12-man injury report. Coach Erik Spoelstra is leaning on Herro heavily during this stretch. The guard hasn't seen fewer than 34 minutes in a game since Nov. 23, and he's averaging 21.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.0 steals in 38.1 minutes across the last 10 games.