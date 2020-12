Herro is probable for Friday's preseason finale against the Raptors due to a glute injury, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

It doesn't seem like Herro is dealing with anything that significant since it's still probable that he'll take the court for the exhibition. In his previous preseason appearance, he posted 17 points, six assists (no turnovers) and five rebounds in 28 minutes.