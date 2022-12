Herro (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's matchup against the Clippers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Herro continues to be listed as probable due to a lingering ankle injury that cost him two weeks in mid-November, but he's suited up for seven straight contests since. During that stretch, he's posting 20.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists in 37.3 minutes, including a 34-point performance his last time out.