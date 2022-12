Herro is listed probable for Tuesday's game against the Pistons due to a left ankle sprain.

Herro is listed as probable for a third straight game and has partaken in each of the last two. Barring a late downgrade in his status, he should do so again Tuesday in the second game of a back-to-back set. He also figures to be relied on a bit more offensively in this one with Jimmy Butler (rest) sitting out.