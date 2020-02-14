Herro (foot) no longer feels pain in his right foot and expects to shed the protective walking boot Wednesday, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

The rookie first-round pick enters the All-Star break having missed the last five games due to the right foot injury, but it appears his return to the court is on the horizon. Herro shouldn't be expected to be available for the beginning of the second half Thursday in Atlanta, but a return shortly thereafter should be possible.