Herro (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) played 33 minutes off the bench Saturday in the Heat's 112-94 loss to the Jazz, finishing with 12 points (5-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt), six assists, three rebounds and one steal.

Since Herro only missed one game while he was in the protocol, he didn't face any restrictions with his playing time in his return to action. Though Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra still elected to bring Herro off the bench, both the second-year guard as well as Kendrick Nunn -- who started Saturday -- should benefit from elevated minutes while Miami is without Goran Dragic (ankle) and Avery Bradley (calf).