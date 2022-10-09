Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said Herro (knee) was a full participant in Sunday's practice, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Herro missed the Heat's last two preseason contests due to a knee issue, but he looks like he'll be good to go for Monday's exhibition against the Rockets after putting in a full practice. After inking a four-year, $120.96 million extension earlier this month, Herro could get the chance to make more starts in 2022-23, but he'll be in store for a 30-plus-minute role regardless of whether he works off the top unit or serves as a sixth man.