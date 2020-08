Herro produced 16 points (6-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists and a rebound across 27 minutes in Friday's 109-92 loss to the Pacers.

With Jimmy Butler out and Duncan Robinson limited, Herro got extended time on the court. Herro's shown his upside several times this season, as he can explode if his three-point shot is humming on all cylinders. He'll continue to provide a spark off the bench in the second unit.