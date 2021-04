Herro went for 22 points (8-13 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and four assists in Wednesday's win over the Spurs.

Coming off of a one-game absence due to a sore foot, Herro was still nursing the injury, but he played through it and broke out of a recent mini-slump. Over his previous three games, Herro had totaled just 18 points on 7-of-30 shooting, including 2-of-11 from beyond the arc. His five threes Wednesday tied a season high, which he initially set on March 25 against Portland.