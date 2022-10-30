Herro ended with 34 points (13-22 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and three rebounds over 35 minutes during Saturday's 119-113 loss to Sacramento.

Herro entered this game having scored 14 or fewer points in three of his previous four appearances, and the seven-point output (3-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt) he delivered against the Warriors was his worst outing of the campaign by a wide margin, but he bounced back admirably here and posted his season-best scoring mark -- though unfortunately, that wasn't enough for Miami to get the victory. Herro can be one of the best scorers in the league when he gets hot, but the inconsistencies on a game-to-game basis have plagued his game through seven appearances.