Heat's Tyler Herro: Quality showing Friday
Herro racked up nine points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and a steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 117-113 loss to the Nets.
Alongside veteran guard Goran Dragic, the 19-year-old was again one of Miami's central leaders off the bench. The score-first rookie was such despite only nine field-goals, having taken less than 10 shots in only 11 of his 36 games this season. Herro instead delivered a more well-rounded stat line through a nine-point, five rebound and four-assist pool achieved only three times this season.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.