Herro racked up nine points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and a steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 117-113 loss to the Nets.

Alongside veteran guard Goran Dragic, the 19-year-old was again one of Miami's central leaders off the bench. The score-first rookie was such despite only nine field-goals, having taken less than 10 shots in only 11 of his 36 games this season. Herro instead delivered a more well-rounded stat line through a nine-point, five rebound and four-assist pool achieved only three times this season.