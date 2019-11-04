Herro racked up 12 points (3-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 129-100 win over the Rockets.

Herro reached double figures in scoring for the fifth time in six games, plus he turned in a career high assist total and snagged at least seven boards for the third time as well. The rookie shooting guard saw the second-most minutes on the team in this one, and he's proving himself to be much more than a three-point shooter here in the early stages of the season.