Herro is questionable for Wednesday's Game 2 against the 76ers due to a left ankle sprain, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Herro scored a team-high 25 points (9-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and dished out seven assists during Monday's Game 1 victory, but he apparently tweaked his ankle as well. The 23-year-old is one of five Heat players listed as questionable, so it's unclear what Miami's rotation will look like in Game 2.