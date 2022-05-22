Herro (groin) is questionable for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Celtics on Monday.

Herro suffered what was initially reported as a quadriceps injury during Game 3 and was benched in favor of Victor Oladipo during the fourth quarter. Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said after the game that the medical staff didn't rule Herro out completely, but he still opted to roll with Oladipo simply because he was playing better, per Nick Friedell of ESPN.com. It doesn't sound like the groin issue is too serious, but the Heat will likely still wait until the last second to make a definitive statement on Herro's status for Game 4.