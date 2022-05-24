Herro (groin) is listed as questionable for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Celtics on Wednesday.

Herro is reportedly dealing with a serious groin injury that would typically take 2-to-4 weeks to comeback from, but he's pushing to return for Game 5, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. The Sixth Man of the Year was sidelined for Game 4's blowout loss after struggling through Game 3 and ultimately being benched due to the injury. Once again the Heat have numerous players listed on the injury report, but the only two that appear to be in jeopardy of actually being sidelined are Herro and Kyle Lowry (hamstring).