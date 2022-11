Herro is questionable for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a left ankle sprain, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Herro might be in line to miss his first game of the season, and if that were to be the case, then it'd be a massive hit for the Heat offensively. Herro has scored 25-plus points in three of his last four games, and he's enjoying an excellent start to the season. He's averaging 19.6 points per game.