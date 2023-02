Herro is questionable for Monday's matchup against the 76ers due to a right rib contusion.

Herro was lights out during Saturday's loss to the Hornets, posting 33 points on 6 of 12 shooting from deep, but he appears to have picked up an injury during the contest as well. If he's sidelined, Victor Oladipo, Max Strus, Duncan Robinson and Caleb Martin are all candidates for increased roles.