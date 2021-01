Herro (COVID-19 protocols) is questionable for Monday's game against the Hornets.

The 21-year-old had 15 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 40 minutes Saturday against the Kings, but his availability is now in question after someone he lives with tested positive for COVID-19. Herro didn't practice Sunday, so he may be forced to miss some time due to the league's health and safety protocols.