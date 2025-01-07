Herro is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors due to a left knee contusion.
Herro played 49 minutes during Monday's overtime loss to the Kings and may have to sit out the second half of Miami's back-to-back set, which would be a huge blow to a squad already playing without Jimmy Butler (suspension). If Herro is sidelined, Terry Rozier, Duncan Robinson and Jaime Jaquez will all see increased usage.
More News
-
Heat's Tyler Herro: Goes for 26 points Monday•
-
Heat's Tyler Herro: Scores 17 points Thursday•
-
Heat's Tyler Herro: Nails five triples in victory•
-
Heat's Tyler Herro: Tossed from Sunday's game•
-
Heat's Tyler Herro: Comes close to triple-double•
-
Heat's Tyler Herro: Hits game-winning shot Thursday•